Who Got The Work

Katharine Lester Mowery of Richards, Layton & Finger has entered an appearance for the Coalition for Responsible Compounding and Shaun Noorian in a pending defamation lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 22 in Delaware District Court by Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on behalf of TMC Acquisitions, accuses the defendants of filing complaints with multiple state pharmacy boards representing that the plaintiff is marketing and selling a peptide drug in violation of state compounding regulations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00852, TMC Acquisitions LLC v. Coalition for Responsible Compounding, LLC et al.

Health Care

September 05, 2024, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

TMC Acquisitions LLC

Plaintiffs

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

Defendants

Coalition for Responsible Compounding, LLC

Empower Clinic Services, LLC

Shaun Noorian

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

Nature of Claim: 320/for alleged defamation