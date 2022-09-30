Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Lakes Insurance SE, a Munich Re Group subsidiary, to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel & Wilson on behalf of T&M Development & Properties LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-05416, T&M Development & Properties LLC v. Great Lakes Insurance S E.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 7:05 PM