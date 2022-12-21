New Suit - Contract

PAE National Security Solutions, which provides tech support to U.S. consulates, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a subcontract to provide software for consular support services, was brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of TLScontact. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01441, TLScontact (USA) Inc. v. PAE National Security Solutions LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

December 21, 2022, 4:24 PM