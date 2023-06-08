New Suit - Insurance

McCarter & English filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of TK Elevator Corp. The suit, seeking defense coverage connected to an underlying personal injury case, takes aim at Scottsdale Insurance and Windward Towers Condominium Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00748, Tke Elevator Corporation v. Windward Towers Condominium Owners Association, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 08, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Tke Elevator Corporation

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Scottsdale Insurance Company

Windward Towers Condominium Owners Association, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract