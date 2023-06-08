McCarter & English filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of TK Elevator Corp. The suit, seeking defense coverage connected to an underlying personal injury case, takes aim at Scottsdale Insurance and Windward Towers Condominium Owners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00748, Tke Elevator Corporation v. Windward Towers Condominium Owners Association, Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
June 08, 2023, 1:54 PM