New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of TK Elevator Corporation f/k/a Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation. The suit pursues claims against TK's former senior human resource business partner, Chiteka Jackson, for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information by compiling dozens of files and data from TK’s internal network and uploading said documents to her personal cloud storage account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04999, TK Elevator Corporation v. Jackson.

Construction & Engineering

December 20, 2022, 5:40 AM