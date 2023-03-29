New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Westinghouse Air Brake, a company that provides products and services to the rail industry, was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a June 2022 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of employees. The suit is backed by Lynch Carpenter LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00531, Tjahjono v. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

March 29, 2023, 5:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Hokky Tjahjono

Plaintiffs

Lynch Carpenter, LLP

defendants

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract