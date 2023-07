Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines Group to California Central District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from motor vehicle incident, was filed by the Law Offices of John C. Ye on behalf of Kristoffer Tizon. The case is 2:23-cv-05667, Tizon v. American Airlines Group Inc.

July 14, 2023, 6:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Kristoffer Tizon

defendants

American Airlines Group Inc

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision