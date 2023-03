Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage to California Central District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by the Law Offices of Jonathan A. Sieglitz on behalf of Advanced Weight Loss Surgical Association, Minimally Invasive Surgical Association and Veronica Tizcareno. The case is 2:23-cv-01665, Tizcareno et al. v. Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 7:49 PM