Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, which alleges age- and race-based discrimination, was filed by Daly, Weihing & Bochanis on behalf of Prisca Titus. The case is 3:22-cv-01090, Titus v. Johnson Controls Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 29, 2022, 3:11 PM