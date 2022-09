New Suit - Employment

NASA administrator Bill Nelson was sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by the The Employment Law Firm on behalf of Robert Tittle, who contends that he was subjected to age discrimination and was wrongfully terminated after returning from FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02480, Tittle v. NASA.

Government

September 29, 2022, 5:13 AM