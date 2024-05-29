Who Got The Work

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partners Deborah B. Baum and Eric C. Rusnak have entered appearances for SRI International in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed May 1 in Maryland District Court by Wilt Toikka Kraft on behalf of Titan Systems, accuses the defendant of using a mark that's confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Maddis' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby, is 8:24-cv-01286, Titan Systems, LLC v. SRI International.

Technology

May 29, 2024, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Titan Systems, LLC

Plaintiffs

Wilt Toikka Kraft

defendants

SRI International

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims