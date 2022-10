Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Tuesday removed to California Central District Court a lawsuit against John Joseph Presto, former chief production officer for mortgage banker Titan Mutual Lending, and other defendants. The suit, filed by Stewart-Reed Law Group on behalf of Titan, alleges fraud, embezzlement and misappropriation of trade secrets. The case is 8:22-cv-01806, Titan Mutual Lending, Inc. v. Presto et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2022, 5:36 PM