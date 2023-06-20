Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Maslon on Tuesday removed a trade secret lawsuit against PowerSecure Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, filed by Robins Kaplan on behalf of Pioneer Critical Power, contends that after securing the defendant as a subcontractor for generator services, PowerSecure allegedly solicited its number one client Target stores securing over 100 accounts. The plaintiff seeks to recover lost revenue and assert a non-compete agreement. The case is 23-cv-01861, Titan Energy Systems Inc. d/b/a Pioneer Critical Power v. PowerSecure Inc.

Business Services

June 20, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Titan Energy Systems, Inc. d/b/a Pioneer Critical Power

defendants

PowerSecure, Inc.

defendant counsels

Maslon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract