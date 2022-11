Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westfield Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Irma, was filed by the Tomlinson Law Group on behalf of Tisza Investments. The case is 6:22-cv-02196, Tisza Investments LLC v. Westfield Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 5:52 PM