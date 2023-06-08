Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner George A. Reeves III has entered an appearance for Pepsi Cola of Florence in a pending lawsuit over alleged wrongful termination. The case was filed April 24 in South Carolina District Court by the Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a former warehouse worker who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting ongoing race discrimination and for requesting medical accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon, is 4:23-cv-01696, Tisdale v. Pepsi Cola of Florence, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Davon Tisdale

Plaintiffs

Wigger Law Firm

defendants

Pepsi Cola of Florence, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination