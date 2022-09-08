Tiresome to See That Argument Coming up Again: Facebooks Pla...

News From Law.com

Facebook's lawyers outlined an arsenal of "threshold" legal defenses that could swiftly dismiss lawsuits that allege younger users get addicted to social media, leading to mental health problems and, in some cases, suicides. Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, cited the defenses in an Aug. 30 filing before the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which will hear arguments later this month on whether to coordinate about 70 lawsuits. Other defendants are TikTok, Snap and Google's YouTube.

Internet & Social Media

September 08, 2022, 2:47 PM