Mark A. Beckman of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has stepped in to defend FirstService Residential New York in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The case was filed Dec. 12 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Mohammed Gangat on behalf of an assistant property manager who was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations and time off to attend National Guard training requirements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Orelia E. Merchant, is 1:23-cv-09123, Tirado v. FirstService Residential New York, Inc.
Real Estate
January 26, 2024, 10:08 AM