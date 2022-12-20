New Suit - Copyright

Adult entertainment company TIR Consulting filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against web infrastructure companies Cloudflare and NameSilo LLC on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Austin Law Group, alleges that by using the defendants' services to redirect internet traffic and hide under anonymous domain names, individuals can more easily pirate the plaintiff's 'Mistress Harley' content. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-09010, TIR Consulting LLC v. Cloudflare Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

December 20, 2022, 7:02 PM