New Suit

Wesco Insurance Co. and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Southern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Taulbee Rushing Snipes Marsh & Hodgin; Hasty Pope LLP; and Chanfrau & Chanfrau on behalf of Raymond E. Tipton. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00033, Tipton v. Burist et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 4:51 AM