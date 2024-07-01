Manning & Kass, Ellrod, Ramirez, Trester partner Roland Tong has entered an appearance for Tippsy Inc., a seller of Japanese alcoholic beverages and related goods, and Amanda L. Neville in a pending trademark lawsuit seeking a declaration of non-infringement. The case, filed May 14 in California Central District Court by Trojan Law Offices, challenges liquor store operator Tipsy LLC and Amanda L. Neville's assertions of infringement of their name and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:24-cv-04025, Tippsy, Inc. et al v. Tipsy, LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 01, 2024, 1:17 PM