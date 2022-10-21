Who Got The Work

Tyler M. Paetkau and Brendan A. Melander of Husch Blackwell have entered appearances for Transdev Alternative Services Inc. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action, which pursues claims under the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Lawyers For Justice on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly paid non-exempt employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, is 5:22-cv-05065, Tio v. Transdev Alternative Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

October 21, 2022, 8:00 AM