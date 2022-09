Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Transdev Alternative Services Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawyers for Justice PC on behalf of hourly non-exempt employees who accuse defendants of failing to pay for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-05065, Tio v. Transdev Alternative Services, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2022, 5:38 AM