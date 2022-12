Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance Co. of America to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of long-term disability coverage, was filed by Adams Renzi Law on behalf of Terrence Tinsley. The case is 2:22-cv-05116, Tinsley v. Unum Life Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 12:54 PM