Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Case Western Reserve University and other defendants to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a senior 3D artist for the interactive commons department who contends that she was constructively discharged after being subjected to a hostile work environment and harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-01363, Tingle v. Griswold et al.

Education

July 14, 2023, 4:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Galen Tingle

defendants

Case Western Reserve University

Dr. Mark Griswold

Erin Heninger

Interactive Commons

Jeff Mlakar

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination