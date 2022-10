New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Dane Tingle. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, targets Drive Time Car Sales Company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04166, Tingle v. Drive Time Car Sales Company, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 5:31 AM