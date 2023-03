New Suit - Contract

Buchalter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Washington Eastern District Court targeting BIT Capital Group and other defendants. The suit, concerning a dispute over a real property purchase, was filed on behalf of Tinfra LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00082, Tinfra LLC v. Bit Capital Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

March 24, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Tinfra LLC

Buchalter

defendants

Bit Capital Group LLC

James Thommes

Jimmy Odom

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract