New Suit

Bond, Schoeneck & King filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Tindall Corp. The suit, targeting Berkley Assurance Company, seeks a declaration that Berkley owes a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00745, Tindall Corporation v. Berkley Assurance Company.

Insurance

September 30, 2022, 4:59 PM