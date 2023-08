Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Guild Mortgage Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert C. Newark III on behalf of Clint Tims. The case is 3:23-cv-01742, Tims v. Guild Mortgage Company, LLC.

Real Estate

August 04, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Clint Tims

A Newark Firm

defendants

Guild Mortgage Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract