Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 9075-1843 Quebec Inc., doing business as Transport TKR and one of its drivers, to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Rainwater, Holt & Sexton on behalf of Bethany Skinner, Robert Skinner and other plaintiffs. The case is 2:23-cv-00133, Timm et al v. Jugand et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Bethany Skinner

Cindy Timm

Robert Skinner

Sandra Timm

Plaintiffs

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton P.A.

defendants

9075-1843 Quebec Inc

Michel Jugand

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision