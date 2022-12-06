Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at SmithAmundsen on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Brad Foote Gear Works Inc. and Joseph White to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on behalf of power transmission products manufacturer Timken Gears & Services Inc., accuses White, a former Timken Gears territory account specialist, of allegedly misappropriating confidential business information in favor of a competitor. The case is 5:22-cv-02189, Timken Gears & Services, Inc. v. White et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 06, 2022, 6:20 AM