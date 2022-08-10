Timeshare Company Sues Timeshare Exit Company on Behalf of T...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily digs into a complaint where an affiliate of a timeshare company is suing a timeshare exit company on behalf of timeshare owners who were unsuccessful in exiting their timeshares. Square One Holding Group, the timeshare exit company in question, was previously hit with a suit from the Missouri attorney general's office claiming it "scammed" more than 200 consumers out of more than $2 million by promising to get them out of their timeshares or give them their money back.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 10, 2022, 7:30 AM