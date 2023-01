News From Law.com

During 2022, more than a dozen judges stepped down from the bench for a variety of reasons. Some hung up their black robes in order to return to private practice or spend more time with family. Others left to resolve pending judicial misconduct investigations and personal matters. Scroll through the timeline to see which Georgia judges called it quits in 2022 and who Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to replace them.

Georgia

January 03, 2023, 8:27 AM