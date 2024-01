News From Law.com

Attorneys at Consovoy McCarthy representing Students for Fair Admissions, a group challenging affirmative action at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, on Thursday said they will seek urgent appellate review after a federal district judge denied their motion for a preliminary injunction blocking West Point from considering race as a factor in admissions.

New York

January 04, 2024, 4:28 PM

nature of claim: /