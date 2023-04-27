Time Could Soon Run Out to Preserve TikTok Data. But E-Disco...

News From Law.com

Time could be running out for the data that resides in the social media app TikTok. In recent weeks, lawmakers on both ends of the political spectrum have been criticizing the platform's ties to China, while the Biden administration has pushed for ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, to sell ownership of the app or potentially face a countrywide ban. If the U.S. were to move forward with a ban, it likely would be the first time an app was permanently banned from the country. But the threat doesn't seem to have many e-discovery professionals worried about losing the data living inside the social media platform.

April 27, 2023, 4:51 PM

