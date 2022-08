New Suit - Trade Secrets

Friday Eldredge & Clark filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Arkansas Western District Court on behalf of Timber Automation. The suit accuses two former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to launch competing company FiberPro. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-06093, Timber Automation LLC v. FiberPro LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 25, 2022, 7:33 PM