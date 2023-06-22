Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Quality Loan Service Corporation and the Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC5 to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over quiet title claims, was filed by the Wright Law Group on behalf of Tim Radecki. The case is 2:23-cv-00962, Tim Radecki v. The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC5 et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Tim Radecki

The Wright Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Quality Loan Service Corporation

The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC5

defendant counsels

Mccarthy And Holthus Llp

Akerman

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property