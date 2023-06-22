Lawyers at Akerman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Quality Loan Service Corporation and the Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC5 to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over quiet title claims, was filed by the Wright Law Group on behalf of Tim Radecki. The case is 2:23-cv-00962, Tim Radecki v. The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc. Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-BC5 et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM