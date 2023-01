Removed To Federal Court

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Foresters Financial Services to South Carolina District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of death benefits, was filed by Wilkerson, Jones & Wilkerson and Bluestein Thompson Sullivan on behalf of Betty Tillman. The case is 0:23-cv-00249, Tillman v. Independent Order of Foresters, The et al.

Insurance

January 19, 2023, 5:56 PM