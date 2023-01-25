New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court targeting Red D Transport and other defendants for allegedly conspiring to violate the Motor Carrier Act. The suit accuses the defendants of underpaying plaintiff Midnite Trucking's share of gross revenue under a trucking and equipment leasing agreement by falsifying weekly pay summaries and failing to report additional charges and deductions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-10197, Tillman Transportation, LLC d/b/a Midnite Trucking v. MI Business Incorporated d/b/a Red D Transport et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2023, 1:08 PM