Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Ian M. Ross has entered an appearance for Fidelity National Financial, a provider of title insurance, and LoanCare LLC in a pending data breach class action. The case was filed March 21 in Florida Middle District Court by Kazerouni Law Group and Blood Hurst & O'Reardon on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a November 2023 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:24-cv-00285, Tillis v. Fidelity National Financial Inc. et al.

May 06, 2024, 9:34 AM

