Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, was filed by the Law Office of Omid Nosrati on behalf of a former systems engineer. The case is 2:23-cv-02635, Tillis v. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Business Services

April 07, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Monique Tillis

defendants

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination