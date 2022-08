Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Skelton & Hochuli on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Thomas Edison Charter School North to Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Bearnson & Caldwell on behalf of Brooke Tilley and Chad Tilley, who allege that their child is being denied a free and appropriate education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The case is 1:22-cv-00105, Tilley et al v. Thomas Edison Charter School North.

Education

August 17, 2022, 1:57 PM