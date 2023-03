New Suit

CoreCivic, a private prison operator, and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court case was filed by attorney Ty Clevenger on behalf of Jason Tillery, who contends that he was not provided with pain medication after after being assaulted in his cell and sustaining severe facial injuries. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00203, Tillery v. CoreCivic, Inc. et al.

March 08, 2023