Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. and other defendants to Utah District Court. The complaint, over an allegedly defective airbag in a 2006 Ford Lincoln Zephyr, was filed by George T. Waddoups & Associates on behalf of Ed Tillack and Elanore Tillack. The case is 4:22-cv-00068, Tillack et al. v. Ford Motor Co. et al.