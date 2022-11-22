Till ... Rent ... Do Us Part? Court Finds Husband, Wife Both...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut appellate court reversed in part a judgment involving a landlord who sought damages for back rent from a husband and wife. The trial court had determined only the husband could be held liable because he alone had signed the lease. But the appellate court disagreed. According to the opinion, plaintiff Dawson Lawrence, argued that tenants Roberto Gude and Adriana Gude, husband and wife, were both liable for back rent because they "were married and used the premises as their primary residence," pursuant to Connecticut General Statute § 46b-37.

Real Estate

November 22, 2022, 4:39 PM