TikToks or Billboards? Trial Lawyers Embrace Both to Build B...

Personal injury lawyers have come a long way from mean mugs on brash billboards that promise to fight for justice. In recent years, social media marketing for trial lawyers has spawned entire agencies dedicated to likes, comments and shares, and such platforms can also help lawyers differentiate themselves more effectively than billboards.Yet, when it comes to building brand awareness, billboards are far from outdated. In fact, the rising cost of advertising with Google, and the search engine's propensity for pushing organic search results further down the page each year, has prompted an increase in billboard marketing for trial lawyers who can't afford to stay in the top results for paid and organic search.

November 14, 2023, 12:20 PM

