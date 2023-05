News From Law.com

Two lawsuits have been lodged in Montana federal court since last week when Montana's governor signed into law what's considered to be the first attempt by a state to fully ban the popular short-video platform: One by TikTok itself and another by residents who create TikTok videos and often use the app to generate and business.

Montana

May 25, 2023, 10:37 AM

nature of claim: /