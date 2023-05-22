New Suit - Privacy

TikTok, the popular video app, sued Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen Monday in Montana District Court seeking to block the state's TikTok ban that was passed last week. The lawsuit, filed by Covington & Burling and Jackson, Murdo & Grant, contends that the ban amounts to a form of government censorship and violates free speech. The lawsuit further contends that Montana cannot regulate the app based on the federal issue of national security concerns. The law is set to be enacted in Jan. 2024. The case is 9:23-cv-00061, TikTok Inc. v. Knudsen.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

TikTok Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson, Murdo & Grant, P.C.

defendants

Austin Knudsen

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute