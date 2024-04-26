TikTok General Counsel Stepping Down to Focus on Fighting Ba...

News From Law.com

Embattled social media platform TikTok said Friday that General Counsel Erich Andersen has stepped down to focus on the company's fight against a new federal law that will ban the app in the United States if its Chinese owner doesn't sell its stake within a year. Andersen, who is based in the United States and is a former deputy general counsel at Microsoft, said Friday in a statement that it was a "difficult decision" to step down from a role he's held for four years.

April 26, 2024, 6:47 PM

