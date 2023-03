Who Got The Work

Philip W. Marsh of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer has entered an appearance for SunSpec Alliance in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 21 in California Northern District Court by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Tigo Energy Inc., asserts a patent for rapid shutdown units attached to photovoltaic panels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:23-cv-00762, Tigo Energy Inc. v. SunSpec Alliance.

Energy

March 31, 2023, 9:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Tigo Energy Inc.

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

SunSpec Alliance

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims