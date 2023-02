New Suit - Patent

Greenberg Traurig filed a patent infringement lawsuit against SunSpec Alliance on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed on behalf of Tigo Energy Inc., asserts a patent for rapid shutdown units attached to photovoltaic panels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00762, Tigo Energy Inc. v. SunSpec Alliance.

Energy

February 21, 2023, 5:56 PM